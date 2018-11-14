Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.05 Million Stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 579.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 38.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TDS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, SVP Jane W. Mccahon sold 12,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $387,679.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,395.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Butman sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $1,134,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,271.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,675 shares of company stock worth $6,429,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

