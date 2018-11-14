Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Itron, Inc. (ITRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.94% of Itron worth $69,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 28.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $595.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.98 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $232,858.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,085,777.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,070,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,891 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,485 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price target on Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Guggenheim set a $73.00 price objective on Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

