Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Avnet (AVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,591,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $68,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $226,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVT opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion.

Avnet declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In other Avnet news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $721,001.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

