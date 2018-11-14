Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Belden Inc. (BDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,075,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Belden were worth $65,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Belden by 83.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 14,270.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden during the second quarter worth about $227,000.

In other news, Chairman John S. Stroup purchased 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.44 per share, for a total transaction of $494,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,342.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henk Derksen purchased 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.65 per share, for a total transaction of $76,773.15. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,678.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Belden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $87.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Belden had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

