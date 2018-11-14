Barclays (BCS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barclays' shares on the NYSE have outperformed the industry over the past year. Also, the company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s third-quarter results reflect improvement in revenues and lower credit costs. The bank's restructuring and business simplifying efforts (including ring-fencing) are expected to continue improving efficiency and aid profitability. While continuous pressure on revenue growth and Brexit-related ambiguity are major concerns, its efforts to manage costs are likely to support bottom-line growth. Further, the bank is on track to achieve its expense targets for 2018 and 2019.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCS. Berenberg Bank raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE BCS opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.70. Barclays has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Barclays by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,835 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,009,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Barclays by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,558,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 168,616 shares in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

