Barclays Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX)

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €67.00 ($77.91) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.70% from the company’s previous close.

SAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.45 ($77.27).

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €47.62 ($55.37) on Wednesday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €45.41 ($52.80) and a fifty-two week high of €66.40 ($77.21).

About Stroeer SE & Co KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.