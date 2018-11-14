Barnes & Noble Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BKS)

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 14,582 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,570% compared to the average volume of 873 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Barnes & Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Gabelli raised Barnes & Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble in the third quarter worth $117,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble by 697.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble in the second quarter worth $131,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble in the third quarter worth $145,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKS opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Barnes & Noble had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Barnes & Noble’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th.

About Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

