Barr E S & Co. Reduces Position in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Barr E S & Co. decreased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,408 shares during the quarter. Tiffany & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $22,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIF. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,624,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,426,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 81.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,955,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,281,000 after purchasing an additional 876,176 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,711,000 after purchasing an additional 355,896 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.40, for a total value of $905,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francesco Trapani bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050 and sold 22,148 shares worth $2,839,461. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TIF stock opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $141.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TIF. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

