Barrington Research Comments on Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated’s FY2018 Earnings (SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report released on Monday, November 12th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYKE. TheStreet cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,484,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,841,000 after buying an additional 328,065 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 622.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 195,600 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 23.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 673,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 129,993 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after buying an additional 103,182 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 14.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 75,973 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, VP James T. Holder sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $249,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,165.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.