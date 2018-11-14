Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 1.69

Headlines about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a news impact score of 1.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Bayerische Motoren Werke’s ranking:

Several brokerages recently commented on BAMXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $84.08. 361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

