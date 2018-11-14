Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cfra set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.50 ($102.91).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €75.30 ($87.56) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 1 year high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

