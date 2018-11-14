Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Receives $5.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BTE remained flat at $$1.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,502. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,259,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 385.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,367,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 38.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 326,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 91,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 10,144,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

