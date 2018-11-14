BCE (BCE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BCE earned a coverage optimism score of 0.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 987,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,867. BCE has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.574 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is 88.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Edward Jones upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Scotiabank upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Desjardins upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

