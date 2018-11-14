Beigene (BGNE) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BGNE. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Beigene in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.09.

Beigene stock opened at $114.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Beigene has a 52-week low of $77.54 and a 52-week high of $220.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $975,653.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $788,268.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,391 shares of company stock worth $8,504,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 105.2% during the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,959,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,466,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,371,000 after purchasing an additional 90,072 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1,214.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,628,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,418 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Beigene by 12.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,115,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,175,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Beigene by 39.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

