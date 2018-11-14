Bessemer Group Inc. Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Hess Corp. (HES)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,047,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 207,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KLR Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 376.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

