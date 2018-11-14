Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,982 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $85.43 and a 1-year high of $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

