Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1,095.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 546.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 200.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 113.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

