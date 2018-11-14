BEST (BSTI) PT Lowered to $8.00

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) had its target price dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie upgraded BEST from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BEST from $14.80 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Get BEST alerts:

Shares of BSTI stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. BEST has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -1.80.

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BEST will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSTI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.