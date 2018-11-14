BidaskClub Downgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities set a $198.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC set a $152.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.94.

ALNY stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 10.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 754.13%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $229,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

