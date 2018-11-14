BidaskClub Downgrades Healthequity (HQY) to Buy

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Shares of Healthequity stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,495. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.39. Healthequity has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $371,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,240. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,188,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

