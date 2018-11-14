BIOLASE (BIOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 72.43%.

Shares of BIOL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,166. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

In other BIOLASE news, CFO John R. Beaver acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,148.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLASE stock. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 111,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.54% of BIOLASE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

