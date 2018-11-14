BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $81.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 99 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on BSTC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $65.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $422.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.48. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $66.21.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other BioSpecifics Technologies news, major shareholder Of Edwin H. Wegman Estate sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $297,800.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,005,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,722,453.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Gitman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,044 shares of company stock worth $6,913,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 82.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 466.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

