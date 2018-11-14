Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $861.00

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market capitalization of $132,812.00 and $861.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00024008 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000399 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Scrypt is bitcoinscrypt.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Scrypt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the exchanges listed above.

