Bitcoin W Spectrum Market Cap Tops $166,340.00 (BWS)

Bitcoin W Spectrum (CURRENCY:BWS) traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Bitcoin W Spectrum coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin W Spectrum has a market capitalization of $166,340.00 and approximately $259.00 worth of Bitcoin W Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin W Spectrum has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin W Spectrum Coin Profile

Bitcoin W Spectrum (CRYPTO:BWS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2018. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s total supply is 104,898,161 coins. The official website for Bitcoin W Spectrum is bitcoinwspectrum.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin W Spectrum is /r/BitcoinWSpectrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinwspectrm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin W Spectrum

Bitcoin W Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin W Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin W Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin W Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

