BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Receives $64.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

In other news, insider Gregory Levin sold 20,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,323,945.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,577.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $200,488.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,305.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,210 shares of company stock worth $21,025,875 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,129,000 after buying an additional 292,172 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 98.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,285,000 after buying an additional 380,544 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 493,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $28,901,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $26,635,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $270.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

