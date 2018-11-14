BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.62

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 100482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,589,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 463,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,996,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/blackrock-debt-strategies-fund-dsu-hits-new-12-month-low-at-10-62.html.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU)

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.