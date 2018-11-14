BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Position Raised by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 156.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (down from $559.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $607.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.08.

BLK opened at $407.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.31 and a 52-week high of $594.52. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,057.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

