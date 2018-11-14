BlackRock Inc. Buys 59,617 Shares of Scpharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Scpharmaceuticals were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Scpharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.63.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scpharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCPH. ValuEngine downgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/blackrock-inc-buys-59617-shares-of-scpharmaceuticals-inc-scph.html.

Scpharmaceuticals Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.