BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,253,255 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 112.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 363,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 192,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 27.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 47,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIV opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Telefonica Brasil SA has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Scotiabank set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Telefonica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

