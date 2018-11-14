BlackRock Inc. Sells 136,560 Shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BWX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,723,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,336,000 after acquiring an additional 508,895 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 9.2% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,744,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,404,000 after acquiring an additional 147,323 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 8.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,020,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,307,000 after acquiring an additional 82,993 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,337 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 169.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 459,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 289,078 shares during the period.

BMV BWX opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS has a twelve month low of $544.00 and a twelve month high of $559.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

