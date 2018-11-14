BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) CFO Purchases $59,925.00 in Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) CFO Susan C. O’farrell acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,782.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BXC stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.37. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.14.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 202.65%. The company had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 224.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 427,869 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 716.5% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 260,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 1,122.0% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 172,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 158,200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes products in two principal categories, structural products and specialty products. The company's structural products include plywood, rebar and remesh, and lumber products, as well as oriented strand boards and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and floorings in construction projects.

