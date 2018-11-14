BMC Stock (BMCH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMCH. Wedbush started coverage on BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities set a $26.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on BMC Stock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $26.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

NASDAQ BMCH traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. 339,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,795. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.38. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.79 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.98%. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Flitman bought 11,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 101.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the second quarter worth about $161,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 47.9% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter worth about $206,000.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.