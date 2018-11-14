BMO Capital Markets Boosts Zoetis (ZTS) Price Target to $93.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.24% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

ZTS opened at $94.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, CFO Glenn David sold 16,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $1,510,697.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,319 shares in the company, valued at $23,390,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,191 shares of company stock worth $17,057,785. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,653,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,546,000 after purchasing an additional 522,533 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,374,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,345,000 after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,692,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,302,000 after purchasing an additional 119,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,099,000 after purchasing an additional 529,666 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,890,000 after purchasing an additional 985,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

