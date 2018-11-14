BMO Capital Markets Increases CAE (CAE) Price Target to C$30.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.00.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of TSE:CAE traded up C$1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.16. 685,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.64. CAE has a one year low of C$21.12 and a one year high of C$28.15.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$730.37 million. Equities analysts expect that CAE will post 1.39999990834698 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.