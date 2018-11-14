BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for Resolute Energy (REN)

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Resolute Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of Resolute Energy stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,258. The firm has a market cap of $685.66 million, a PE ratio of 488.33 and a beta of 3.46. Resolute Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.54 million. Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. Equities analysts expect that Resolute Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Resolute Energy news, major shareholder Kemc Fund Iv Gp, Llc acquired 445,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $11,953,104.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $32,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,328 shares of company stock worth $73,015. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

