Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.34 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

HALL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of HALL opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.12 million, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.73. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

