Bojangles Inc (BOJA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.09 Million

Brokerages expect Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA) to post sales of $133.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bojangles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.50 million and the highest is $139.80 million. Bojangles posted sales of $148.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bojangles will report full year sales of $548.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $545.90 million to $556.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $516.11 million, with estimates ranging from $478.10 million to $554.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bojangles.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Bojangles had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $138.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.29 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bojangles in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bojangles from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bojangles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOJA. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Bojangles in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bojangles during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bojangles during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bojangles during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bojangles by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOJA remained flat at $$16.05 during trading hours on Friday. 148,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Bojangles has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $602.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

