Bollente Companies (BOLC) vs. A. O. Smith (AOS) Critical Contrast

Bollente Companies (OTCMKTS:BOLC) and A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bollente Companies and A. O. Smith’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bollente Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A A. O. Smith $3.00 billion 2.60 $296.50 million $2.17 21.06

A. O. Smith has higher revenue and earnings than Bollente Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of A. O. Smith shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of A. O. Smith shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bollente Companies and A. O. Smith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bollente Companies N/A N/A N/A A. O. Smith 10.83% 24.98% 13.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bollente Companies and A. O. Smith, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bollente Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A A. O. Smith 1 2 5 0 2.50

A. O. Smith has a consensus target price of $65.71, suggesting a potential upside of 43.76%. Given A. O. Smith’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe A. O. Smith is more favorable than Bollente Companies.

Dividends

A. O. Smith pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bollente Companies does not pay a dividend. A. O. Smith pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. A. O. Smith has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Summary

A. O. Smith beats Bollente Companies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bollente Companies

Bollente Companies, Inc. researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless and Vero names; truCirc, a smart-home water circulation pump; and MYtankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere. It sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices. It also provides food and beverage filtration products; expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts; and heat pump and combi boilers, solar units, and air purification products. The company distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms. A. O. Smith Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

