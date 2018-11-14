Boot Barn (BOOT) Shares Down 9.4%

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.57. 1,352,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 740,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $712.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 74,725 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $2,199,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 41,779 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,249,192.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,977.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,297. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $174,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $177,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 48.8% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $208,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

