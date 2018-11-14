Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 960 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 44,305 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 82,747 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 50,566 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $4,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,842,283.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $13,086,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 669,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,228,364.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,080 shares of company stock worth $52,100,893. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $80.70 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The firm has a market cap of $843.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

