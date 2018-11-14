Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $16.16 Million Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.41% of Mellanox Technologies worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 128.7% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 115,778 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 65,161 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 103,373 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,152,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 5,000,000.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,001 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLNX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mellanox Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In related news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $761,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Kagan sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $27,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,069. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLNX opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. Mellanox Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/bowen-hanes-co-inc-has-16-16-million-holdings-in-mellanox-technologies-ltd-mlnx.html.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.