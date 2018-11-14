Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases 203,450 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,181,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,450 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $21,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 576,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 105,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,424,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,379,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,275,000 after purchasing an additional 537,871 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,769,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,397,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

