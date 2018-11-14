Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases 18,823 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 140,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $33.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, insider W Randall Fowler bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 131.06%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

