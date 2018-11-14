Brenntag (BNR) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €58.00 ($67.44) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. equinet set a €59.80 ($69.53) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €57.66 ($67.05).

Shares of FRA BNR traded down €0.39 ($0.45) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €43.53 ($50.62). 293,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($65.41).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

