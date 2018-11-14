BRF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,286 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,091% compared to the typical volume of 150 put options.

BRF stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.66. BRF has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get BRF alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Santander cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of BRF by 754.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,118,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466,627 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BRF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,642,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,830,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,325,000 after purchasing an additional 163,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 15.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 518,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,207,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 475,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/brf-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-brfs.html.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.