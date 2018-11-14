Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Bridgepoint Education, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. It offers associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. The Company delivers its programs online, as well as at its traditional campuses located in Clinton, Iowa and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company was founded on the principle that those who are academically prepared deserve access to an affordable higher education without sacrificing quality, transferability of credits, accessibility and academic standards. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE BPI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. 142,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,655. Bridgepoint Education has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Bridgepoint Education’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgepoint Education will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bridgepoint Education by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,234,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,701,000 after buying an additional 109,658 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgepoint Education by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 1,418,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bridgepoint Education by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 380,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bridgepoint Education by 36.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 396,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgepoint Education by 1.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

