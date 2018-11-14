Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 73.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.74.

In related news, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $175,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $250,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

