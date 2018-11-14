Brighton Jones LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,350.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 171.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $172,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $79.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

