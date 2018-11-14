Brighton Jones LLC Sells 685 Shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (PRF)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 36.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

BMV:PRF opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $120.82.

