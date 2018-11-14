Bristow Group (BRS) Bond Prices Fall 6%

An issue of Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) debt fell 6% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 6.25% coupon and will mature on October 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $68.00. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bristow Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Shares of Bristow Group stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,113. The company has a market cap of $276.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bristow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $18.91.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristow Group Inc will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 266.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,524,000 after buying an additional 1,624,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,075,000 after buying an additional 633,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 143.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 469,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2,105.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 363,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,836,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/bristow-group-brs-bond-prices-fall-6.html.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRS)

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.